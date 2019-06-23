Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon – mainly south and east of Chicago

Posted 1:56 PM, June 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, June 23, 2019

With a warm humid rather unstable air mass in place and a short-wave upper-air disturbance moving over our area, conditions are ripe for scattered showers and a few potentially strong thunderstorms in the Chicago area this afternoon.

The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area in a Slight Risk of severe storms (green-shaded area on the headlined map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). Strongest storms are likely to occur just south of Chicago and east of Interstate-55 into NW Indiana.

Brief heavy rains, lightning, winds gusting in excess of 40 mph and possibly some large hail could accompany strongest storms. As the upper disturbance moves east, showers/thunderstorms should end from the west late afternoon/early evening.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.