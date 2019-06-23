Showers today, with a big warm up on the way
-
Chill lingers, but a big warm-up is on the way
-
Spotty showers possible overnight, warm and mostly sunny Monday
-
Flash Flood Watch for western Illinois including Winnebago, Lee, Ogle, Livingston and LaSalle Counties this evening/tonight through Wednesday morning – could be expanded farther east into Chicago area – strong storms possible
-
Rain, sleet and gusty winds to persist into Thursday
-
Two cool days then a warmup with showers
-
-
Risk of Severe Storms this afternoon into the overnight hours
-
Chicago area positioned in area of excessive rainfall/possible flooding along with chance of strong/severe thunderstorms next 48 to 72 hours
-
Warmer, sunny after record breaking snow
-
Warm, humid tropical air on the way—multi-day 80-degree spell begins Wed; Tuesday showers to scatter late day then return with thunder & downpours on a warm front late Tue night; SSW winds extinguish lakeside cooling Wed through Fri
-
Wide range of temperatures today
-
-
Teen bakes enough cupcakes to treat his family of 7 to Disney World
-
Indians rally in 8th to beat White Sox
-
Lucas Giolito races rain, White Sox beat Blue Jays 4-1