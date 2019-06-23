Mets pitcher Vargas restrained from charging reporter after loss to Cubs

Posted 6:51 PM, June 23, 2019, by

Jason Vargas #44 of the New York Mets pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field on June 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursed at a reporter, and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team’s clubhouse after a loss Sunday.

The dustup with Tim Healey of Newsday occurred after the Mets blew a late lead in a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Reporters asked repeatedly after the game about Callaway’s decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo during the eighth inning instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz. Lugo allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Javier Baez.

After the press conference, Callaway walked past Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would “see you tomorrow,” and Callaway responded by calling Healey an obscenity. Callaway walked away and then returned, cursing at Healey again and telling him to leave the clubhouse.

Vargas then stared down Healey and eventually tried to charge him. Players stepped in to restrain the veteran left-hander.

No punches were thrown, and Healey left the clubhouse moments later.

It’s been a trying season for the Mets following an aggressive offseason. The club is 37-41.

New York is set to open a four-game series at Philadelphia on Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.