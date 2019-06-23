× Last mass at historic Saint Adalbert Church in Pilsen set for July

CHICAGO — After years of searching for a buyer for St. Adalbert in Pilsen, the Chicago Archdiocese will officially end services in the church starting next month.

The Archdiocese has been trying to sell the historic church, which dates back to 1914, after deciding to consolidate parishes in the area in 2016.

Services continued in the meantime, but will officially cease after July 14, 2019, Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a statement. After that date the church will “no longer be a sacred space and may not be used for worship,” the statement said.

“St. Adalbert has been an anchor in the Pilsen community for more than 100 years and the Archdiocese recognizes its prominent role in Chicago history. However, we must be mindful of parish resources and the significant investment required to repair and stabilize the church building,” the statement said.

The Archdiocese continues to search for a buyer for the church, saying any plans for the property, “will be sensitive to the desires of the community and other constituent groups.”