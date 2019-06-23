For the latest forecast visit wgntv.com/weather.
Hazy, hot and humid as summer temps. finally arrive
-
Cool and cloudy Monday, 80-degree temps. possible next weekend
-
After cool June so far, temps hit the 80s starting this weekend
-
Rain, cooler temps Sunday
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
-
Rainy, warmer temps on the way
-
Temps in the high 60s Sunday, no rain expected
-
Temperatures cool Wednesday, warm into a rainy weekend
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies throughout week
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
-
Cooler Thursday, warmup into the weekend
-
Thunderstorms likely Monday, rainy week ahead
-
Windy, rainy weekend followed by warmup next week