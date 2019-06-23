Flying Wallendas to cross Times Square on a high wire

Nik Wallenda, seventh-generation member of the Wallenda family circus troupe, holds a press event in anticipation of his return to the highwire for a never-before-attempted walk of approximately 1,300 feet long and 25 stories above street level, across New York Citys iconic Times Square. Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda airs as a live two-hour televised event on SUNDAY, JUNE 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Photo by Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Imagine crossing Times Square on a high wire between skyscrapers, 25 stories above the pavement.

If all goes well, that will be reality Sunday for two siblings from the famed Flying Wallendas (vah-LEN’-dahs) circus family. Their latest daredevil stunt will be streamed live Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Nik Wallenda is a seventh-generation acrobat, but this time, he’s nervous. His sister, Lijana (lee-WAH’-nah) Wallenda, plans to join him for the first time since her near-fatal accident in 2017, when she broke nearly every bone in her face.

The siblings will walk from opposite ends of the 1,300-foot wire (396-meter) suspended between the towers, crossing each other in the middle.

They’ll be wearing tethered safety harnesses required by the city in case they fall.

