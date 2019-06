× Evening thunderstorms bringing some heavy rain and local flooding to portions of Cook County

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 743 PM CDT SUN JUN 23 2019 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1045 PM CDT. * AT 742 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED A SMALL CORRIDOR OF SHOWERS PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAIN ACROSS PORTIONS OF COOK COUNTY. THESE SHOWERS MAY RESULT IN SOME LOCALIZED AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 1.5 INCHES THROUGH 830 PM. RUNOFF FROM THIS ACTIVITY COULD RESULT IN SOME MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... OAK PARK, GLENVIEW, PARK RIDGE, WILMETTE, MAYWOOD, MORTON GROVE, BROOKFIELD, FRANKLIN PARK, HINSDALE, WESTCHESTER, LA GRANGE, FOREST PARK, WINNETKA, RIVER FOREST, BURR RIDGE, GLENCOE AND HARWOOD HEIGHTS.