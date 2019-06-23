Drag Queen Brunch combines food, fabulous looks for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Pride celebration combining brunch, flair and big hair united a community while supporting a good cause Sunday, as the first-ever Drag Queen Brunch kicked off in Lakeview.

A sold-out crowd showed up for the brunch, which was sponsored by Chicago’s hometown airline United. Around 200 of the company's frequent flyers got to attend the event by donating their miles to the Trevor Project, which works to provide suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth.

"We have a lot of different communities around the world that we serve and it’s important at United that we are open and inclusive to all the different communities," said Luc Bondar, United MileagePlus President.

Performer Hassan Salazar (aka Valerie BeDanza), said the event is another positive step in the right direction.

"We have come so far as a society and we have come into accepting and loving each other," Salazar said.

So many of those steps are heeled in an atmosphere of love.

"It means so much to be included in a company that has an interest in our diversity and to place so much emphasis on inclusion," performer Nicholas Villeneuve (aka Koko Nutwata) said. "It really gives us a true sense of pride."