Bodycam shows Missouri officer rescue toddler from house fire

HAZLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) — Body camera footage shows a police officer saving a 3-year-old and her grandmother from a house fire in Hazelwood on Friday.

The Hazelwood Police Department said officers responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Becker Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

Police officer Rodriguez was the first one on the scene and saw the main floor of the residence in full flames and could hear cries of help from the basement window.

The camera footage shows him rushing to the window and kicking it open. Rodriguez pulled the 3-year-old girl and took her away from the flames to safety.

“When I knew someone was right there, to help me get her out there, my whole mood changed,” the 3-year-old’s grandmother Latonya Hart said. “I was like, thank you Lord, thank you God somebody is here.”

He then returned and pulled Hart out of the window with the help of a neighbor.

Florissant Valley, Hazelwood, Ferguson and Berkeley firefighters responded and extinguished the fire.

Both Hart and her granddaughter were treated on the scene and were not taken to a hospital.

Everything burned inside Hart’s house. She shared it with her fiance, granddaughter and two dogs.