CHICAGO -- It was a food truck foodie paradise Saturday at the Chicago Food Truck festival.

Fifty food trucks serving everything from BBQ to vegan to desserts line the streets on the South Side.

WGN’s Marcella Raymond took in the sights, sounds – and tastes of the festival.

Saturday & Sunday

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

2400 S. Dearborn St.

www.chicagofoodtruckfestival.com