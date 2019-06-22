Southern suburb could declare emergency for lead in water at town hall meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill.— A town hall meeting will take place Saturday with the possibility of a vote to declare emergency for lead found in the water of southern suburban homes.

Currently, 1,500 University Park homes are still without water after a spike in lead levels last week.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m.

University Park Mayor, Joseph Roudez, and the Board of Trustees will be at the meeting to answer any questions. Representatives from Aqua Illinois, the water company, will also be present at the meeting.

Residents can give their concerns to the board, call Aqua Illinois to answer questions and vote to pass a "Declaration of Emergency."

The village also plans to conduct independent testing on the water.