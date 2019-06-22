Phil Vettel’s summer dining guide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Now that it’s summer – and despite the weather, it really is summer – let’s take a look at some recently opened restaurants that belong on your eating List.

Galit is a Middle-Eastern restaurant with an Israeli focus. Sitting at 2429 North Lincoln Avenue, the restaurant features an open kitchen with counter seating and comfortable banquettes. The wood-burning oven churns out great pita bread, handy for the hummus and side dishes that dominate the menu. It’s already very popular.

The Hoxton, a hotel in the Fulton Market District, features two restaurants helmed by veteran chefs. At street level is Cira , a Mediterranean restaurant by chef Chris Pandel. Tables have a view of the open kitchen, and the dining room connects seamlessly to the lobby bar.

On the twelfth floor is Cabra, the latest restaurant by Stephanie Izard, this time featuring Peruvian-inspired food, which means lots of ceviches. There’s even a ceviche bar, where you can watch the kitchen in action. It’s a rooftop restaurant, and though much of the space is protected from the elements, on nice days you can sit in the open dining area, right next to the hotel pool.

Entente, which opened two years ago, moved to 700 North Sedgwick Street in River North this spring, acquiring a larger, very attractive venue for Brian Fisher’s top-notch cooking. Look for long-time favorites such as this wedge salad with bacon and cambazola cheese, and newcomers such as herb-dusted lamb loin. The big entrée – size-wise and price-wise, is the whole roasted duck, a dish that will serve two or even three.

And if you haven’t yet visited Jeong, 1460 West Chicago Avenue, by all means do so. Chef/owner David Park gives Korean flavors a contemporary spin, producing dishes such as beef tartare with Asian pear and a deviled egg yolk; stir-fried broccoli with Fuji apple, cashews, chile oil and smoked mayo; and a killer chocolate cake with marshmallow, matcha powder and roasted-barley-tea ice cream.

I have a full-sized Summer Eating List at chicagotribune.com/dining, but these should keep you busy for a week or so at least.