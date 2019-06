Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. — Police have ended their investigation into an attack in a suburban forest preserve.

A 55-year-old man reported being robbed and attacked last Saturday morning in Busse Woods. The man now says the attack was not a random attack.

Police said the man told them he was targeted because of a personal matter, and the man is refusing to prosecute.

Police say they're confident this was an isolated incident.