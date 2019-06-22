Gun turn-in event will give you cash for guns, no questions asked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — People can turn in their guns on Saturday, no questions asked, and receive money in return.

The Chicago Police Department and the Freedom Temple Church of God in Englewood are partnering up for the gun buy-back event.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. in the church at 1459 W. 74th St.

You can swap out a gun for $100 and get $10 for BB guns, air guns and replica guns.

In previous reporting by WGN Investigates, state police said 75% of people who had their Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card revoked last year didn’t even respond to a letter asking them to turn in their cards and surrender their weapons.

41.759039 -87.661268