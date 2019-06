Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Police are looking for the person who shot a man on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 6p.m. near 16th Street and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop Neighborhood.

Police said the 23-year-old victim was shot in the knee and hand while he was in an alley behind an apartment building.

The victim of the shooting was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the Gold Coast neighborhood. Police said he was last known to be in stable condition.