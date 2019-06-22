Chef Mike Kinasz from The Cherry Circle Room & Game Room at the Chicago Athletic Association shared recipes for a new take on summer barbecue, including buffalo chicken pasta and brussels sprout slaw on WGN Weekend Morning News Saturday.
Buffalo chicken pasta, brussels sprout slaw recipe from Chef Mike Kinasz
