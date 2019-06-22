Blackhawks trade John Hayden to Devils for John Quenneville

VANCOUVER – There is a Quenneville on the Blackhawks again.

On Day 2 of the NHL Draft, Stan Bowman made a move, trading John Hayden to New Jersey in exchange for Devils forward John Quenneville, who happens to be the first cousin, once-removed of former Hawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

The 23-year-old former first round pick recorded one goal in 19 games with the Devils last year. He also notched 39 points in 37 games for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils.

Quenneville actually made his NHL debut against the Blackhawks in 2016.

He was also selected to play in the AHL All-Star game during that season, when he racked up 46 points in 58 regular-season games. He added three goals and one assist in four career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Hayden leaves Chicago with 113 games under his belt, tallying eight goals and 14 assists with the Blackhawks.