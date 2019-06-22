Blackhawks trade John Hayden to Devils for John Quenneville

Posted 1:58 PM, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:06PM, June 22, 2019

NEWARK, NJ – OCTOBER 16: John Quenneville #47 of the New Jersey Devils (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

VANCOUVER – There is a Quenneville on the Blackhawks again.

On Day 2 of the NHL Draft, Stan Bowman made a move, trading John Hayden to New Jersey in exchange for Devils forward John Quenneville, who happens to be the first cousin, once-removed of former Hawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

The 23-year-old former first round pick recorded one goal in 19 games with the Devils last year. He also notched 39 points in 37 games for the AHL’s Binghamton Devils.

Quenneville actually made his NHL debut against the Blackhawks in 2016.

He was also selected to play in the AHL All-Star game during that season, when he racked up 46 points in 58 regular-season games. He added three goals and one assist in four career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Hayden leaves Chicago with 113 games under his belt, tallying eight goals and 14 assists with the Blackhawks.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.