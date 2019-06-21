World`s Largest Block Party on our front lawn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 35th Annual Old St. Pat’s World’s Largest Block Party (WLBP) is Chicago’s ultimate summer party, featuring great music and entertainment for all ages, and fabulous food! The event kicks off after work with a Happy Hour on Friday, with free admission from 5-6 p.m. Live bands, great food and a dance party fill the evening. For more information, visit https://www.worldslargestblockparty.com/