White Sox squeeze out win over Rangers in extra innings

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eloy Jiménez scored on a sacrifice squeeze bunt by Yolmer Sánchez in the 10th inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Friday night in a game that included two impressive home runs.

Zack Collins, the 10th overall pick by the White Sox in the 2016 draft, got his first big league start and went deep in the second inning. His three-run homer to center was measured at 447 feet by MLB’s StatCast.

That was after Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara pulled a two-run shot deep into the second deck of seats in right field in the first that MLB’s system said would have gone 505 feet unimpeded. That matched the longest ever recorded by StatCast, which is in only its fifth season of use.

In the end, small ball won for the White Sox against Shawn Kelley (3-2). Jiménez, a rookie who had a tiebreaking RBI single earlier in the game, had a one-out single in the 10th and went to third on Tim Anderson’s single. Sánchez then bunted and was tagged out by Kelley after the reliever fielded the ball going away from the plate.

Kelvin Herrera (3-3) struck out the only batter he faced. Alex Colomé worked the 10th for his 16th save and broke the White Sox record for consecutive save chances converted to start a season.