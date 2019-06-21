White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Texas
- The White Sox have gone 0-4-1 in their last five series in Arlington since winning two of three there from April 30-May 2, 2013. During that 0-4-1 stretch, Chicago pitchers have a 7.56 ERA with 27 home runs allowed and 5.30 walks per nine innings.
- The White Sox are 11 games better than last season’s 24-48 mark after 72 games and the Rangers have seen a nine-win increase from a 31-44 record after 75 games in 2018.
- Shin-soo Choo is slashing .343/.450/.537 with four home runs and 15 RBI in his last 18 games against the White Sox. Choo’s .343 average is the third-best in MLB (minimum 70 plate appearances) among active players against Chicago since the start of 2015.
- Reynaldo Lopez’s 6.31 ERA is the worst in the majors among qualified starting pitchers and he’s 1-3 with an 8.88 ERA over his past five starts. However, he went 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two starts last season vs. Texas.
- Rougned Odor is mired in a 6-for-40 (.150) slump in his last 11 games. His .217 average since the start of 2017 is the second-worst among active players (Chris Davis – .186; minimum 1000 plate appearances). Odor, though, is batting .364 with five homers in his past 10 home games against the White Sox.
- James McCann is batting .330 after he hit .220 last season for Detroit. His 110-point improvement in batting average is the second-largest in the majors (minimum 150 plate appearances both seasons), bettered only by Tony Wolters (+.136).