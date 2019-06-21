Watch WGN’s Mike Janssen rappel down a 21-story building for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — WGN meteorologist Mike Janssen rappelled down a 21-story building on Friday for charity.

Janssen rappelled down an office tower near Woodfield Mall.

He took part in High Ropes for Habitat, which is a fundraiser to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Northern Fox Valley.

Most rappellers took 5-10 minutes to get to the ground.

Janssens wife and WGN producer Kasha Janssen, and young daughter were both on the ground to greet him when he finished his trek down the building.

You can watch Mike forecast the weather on WGN's 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. weekend newscasts.

Watch Mike Janssen's full rappel down the building here: