WGN Morning News takes ‘show on the road’ with 4th annual Block Party Extravaganza in Naperville – Friday, July 12, 6-10AM

WGN MORNING NEWS TAKES ‘THE SHOW ON THE ROAD’

WITH A FOURTH ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY EXTRAVAGANZA

IN NAPERVILLE ON FRIDAY, JULY 12, FROM 6-10AM

CHICAGO— June 21, 2019 – On Friday, July 12, from 6-10am, WGN Morning News is taking “the show on the road” for its fourth annual WGN Morning News Block Party Extravaganza at 200 W. Jefferson Avenue in Naperville (sponsored by Nissan). Starting at 6am, Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Marcus Leshock, Sarah Jindra and announcer Mike Toomey will all beLIVE outside Nichols Library.

The fun includes great music by lovelytheband and The Strumbellas, dunk tanks, bounce houses, a “Block Party” parade (WGN style), and more fun and surprises that will also be seen live Friday, July 12, on WGN Morning News.

WGN Morning News launched on September 6, 1994, as an hour-long morning newscast and became a critical and ratings success. Over the years, it expanded to its six-hour time slot from 4am – 10am. Why is WGN Morning News the MUST WATCH MORNING NEWS in Chicago? Check it out at WGNMorningNews.com

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com