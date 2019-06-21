× Special prosecutor decision today in Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is expected to decide Friday whether a special prosecutor will be appointed in the Jussie Smollett investigation.

Specifically, the special prosecutor would examine State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office and its controversial decision to drop all charges against Smollett.

Smollett was accused of disorderly conduct, and staging a phony hate crime, to raise his profile — and salary — on the television series “Empire.”

Chicago police have said that they have overwhelming evidence against Smollett.