Pregnant woman critically wounded in shooting that injured 3 others

CHICAGO - A pregnant woman was critically wounded in a shooting Friday on Chicago’s South Side. Three other people were also injured.

Police said the 22-year-old woman is seven months pregnant. She and a 29-year-old woman were inside an apartment in the 6300 block of South King Drive around 3 a.m. According to police, a person with a gun approached the apartment through the back alley stairs and fires shots into the apartment.

The pregnant woman was shot multiple times in the leg, arm and upper body. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other woman was shot in the leg and is stable after being taken to the hospital.

A 20-year-old man was found shot outside and in front of the building. Another man, 26, was found wounded in the hallway. Both men have stabilized at local hospitals.

No one is in custody.