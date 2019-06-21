× No bail for man accused of murder inside Chicago Walgreens

CHICAGO — No bail was set on Friday for a man accused of murdering a woman on last week at a Belmont-Cragin Walgreens.

Prosecutors said in court Friday that 33-year-old Louis Hicks Jr. lived around the corner from the Walgreens where the shooting happened at 4817 W. Fullerton Ave. The man went there often with a badge and a gun, and told an employee of the Walgreens that he was a security guard. The man also told the employee to call him if they ever had any problems.

A Walgreens employee texted Hicks to ask him to help take care of a suspicious man at the store June 12, but the man was gone when Hicks arrived. Police said this was when he approached 46-year-old Sircie Varnado, thinking she was involved with the suspicious man.

Hicks physically stopped Varnado and accused her of stealing a dress, so she gave him the dress and tried to leave the store.

The prosecutor said during the struggle, Varnado’s bag ripped open and pantyhose for sale by Walgreens were in her bag. Varnado was yelling at Hicks to let her go while he held her in a bear hug.

Hicks eventually put her in a choke hold and eventually slammed her to the ground, prosecutors said. Hicks told her he was a Chicago police officer.

Witnesses said that Varnado looked up at him and “called him the b-word” and then he allegedly shot her in the face. Varnado died at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Prosecutors said Hicks is a licensed security guard, but never worked for the Walgreens. He was convicted of burglary in 2003 and is not allowed to have a gun.

State records show the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation gave Hicks a security guard license in 2017, but security guards cannot be convicted felons. The agency said on Friday they just learned of the incident and are looking into his past history to take appropriate action.

Walgreens issued a statement on Thursday that said they are committed to providing a safe environment for their employees and customers. The employee who was involved in the incident is no longer with the company.

Hicks has never been a law enforcement officer for Chicago or any other police department.