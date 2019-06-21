Midday Fix: Jakob Dylan and the Echo In The Canyon perform live

Director Andrew Slater and Executive Producer Jakob Dylan

Jakob Dylan, Jade Castrinos  and the Echo In The Canyon Band

https://www.echointhecanyon.com/

Event:

Opening Night for the Echo In The Canyon documentary will premiere at Music Box Theatre  and  Arclight

Music Box Theatre 

Friday, June 21st 7 p.m.

3733 N. Southport Ave.

Chicago, IL 60613

 Arclight 

Friday, June 21st 8:30 p.m.

1500 N. Clybourn Ave.

Chicago, IL 60610

Bot will be followed by a Q&A with director Andrew Slater and executive producer Jakob Dylan, as well as a performance from Jakob, Jade Castrinos and the Echo in Canyon band, who will play songs from the film.

https://musicboxtheatre.com/

