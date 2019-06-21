× Medical Watch: The impact of selfies on your self-esteem

Alissa Haedt-Matt, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Illinois Institute of Technology and director of the IIT Eating Behaviors Lab

https://web.iit.edu/

https://eatingbehaviorslab.wixsite.com/eatingbehaviorslab

Friday, June 21 is National Selfie Day. While research shows that social media generally creates a sense of connectedness with others and can lead to improved mood, it has also shown that selfies could lead to worsening of mood including increased anxiety, more negative self-image and body attitudes. It doesn’t do that in everyone but happens for people more prone to risk factors, such as those who engage in a lot of appearance comparisons.

Illinois Institute of Technology

10 West 35th Street

Chicago, IL

312.567.3000

Eating Behaviors Lab

3424 S. State St.,

Tech South Building, Rm 1A7-1

Illinois Institute of Technology

Chicago, Illinois