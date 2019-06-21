Medical Watch: The impact of selfies on your self-esteem
Alissa Haedt-Matt, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Illinois Institute of Technology and director of the IIT Eating Behaviors Lab
Friday, June 21 is National Selfie Day. While research shows that social media generally creates a sense of connectedness with others and can lead to improved mood, it has also shown that selfies could lead to worsening of mood including increased anxiety, more negative self-image and body attitudes. It doesn’t do that in everyone but happens for people more prone to risk factors, such as those who engage in a lot of appearance comparisons.
