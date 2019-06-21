Man charged in fatal shooting of Sound Bar security guard

Posted 1:28 PM, June 21, 2019

Thurman Bailey (left) and Jon Poole.

CHICAGO — A 34-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a security guard outside of a River North nightclub.

Jon Poole was taken into custody Thursday in Lawrenceville, Ga., after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said he was positively identified by witnesses and on surveillance video.

The shooting happened on March 8 just after midnight outside of Sound Bar, which is located in the 600 block of North Franklin Street.

Police said there were about 15 people involved in a large fight when someone opened fire.  Sound Bar security guard Thurman Bailey, 28, was shot multiple times. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. A second man was also injured in the shooting.

Poole is expected to appear in bond court Friday.

