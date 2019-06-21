Lunchbreak: Seared Scallops with Bacon Jam, Asparagus and Roasted Mushrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Chef Kevin McMullen of Le Sud

Le Sud

2301 W. Roscoe Street

Chicago, IL 60618

773-857-1985

www.LeSudChicago.com

Event:

Le Sud Launches Happy Hour - Weeknight Specials Include Cocktails and Bites

Monday-Friday

5-6:30 p.m.

Recipe:

Three U-10 scallops

1/2 cup maitake mushrooms. May substitute with oyster mushrooms or royal trumpets)

2 cups asparagus tips

1/2 cup button mushrooms/mushroom scraps

4 garlic cloves rough chopped

2 lb bacon small dice

2 large white onions, julienne

2 cups onions, julienne

2 shallots, julienne

1 whole garlic clove

1 thyme springs

1/2 cup butter

1 1/4 cups fine sugar

2 tablespoon pickling spice

2/3 cup red wine vinegar

3/4 cup sugar

2 cups cream

1/8 teaspoon xanthan gum (can be omitted)

1 Tablespoon Salt and Pepper to taste

1 cup white wine

Directions:

Rinse and pat dry with paper towels your scallops. It is very important that you rinse your scallops before using. If you skip this step you will have a bite or two of grittiness.

Mushrooms

Get a pan hot, add olive oil, a clove of smashed garlic, a sprig of thyme, add mushrooms, saute until golden brown and crispy on one side and cooked through (about 6-8 minutes)

Pickled Asparagus

2 cups asparagus tips, 2 cups vinegar, 1 1/4 cups fine sugar, 2 TBSP pickling spice

Bring pickle brine to a boil, make sure sugar is dissolved, pour over cut asparagus, chill, reserve.

Bacon Jam

2 lb bacon small dice, 2 large white onions, julienne, 1 cup butter, 2/3 cup red wine vinegar, 3/4 cup sugar, 2 TBSP salt. Render the bacon, add the onion, cook on low until onion is caramelized, add red wine vinegar, sugar and salt, cook down for several minutes, add the butter, emulsify.

Onion Soubise

2 cups onions, julienne, 2 shallots, julienne, 4 garlic cloves rough chopped, 1/2 cup button, mushrooms/mushroom scraps, 1/2 cup butter, 1 cup white wine, 2 cups cream

1/8 teaspoon xanthan gum (can be omitted), Salt and Pepper to taste. Melt butter, add onion shallots, garlic and mushrooms, bring to a simmer, add white wine and cream, season with salt and pepper, reduce entire mixture by 1/2, blend in blender on high speed, add xanthan gum.

Scallop

Get a pan hot, sear them on one side, place three U-10 scallops cook for three minutes, add a tablespoon of butter, flip over and seared each side for 1 and half minutes, remove from heat. Let rest two minutes before serving.