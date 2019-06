Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chae Stephen is in studio performing a song from Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical. The show captures the little-known love story between Marvin Gaye and Anna Gordy Gaye. The musical features 28 songs from Gaye's Motown catalog, spanning from his early years to his last days.

Pride & Joy: The Marvin Gaye Musical is in Chicago until Sunday, June 23 at the Chicago Theatre: 175 N State St, Chicago, IL 60601. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.