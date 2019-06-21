Javy Baez buys Starbucks coffee in full Cubs uniform

Posted 1:51 PM, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:55PM, June 21, 2019

CHICAGO – Javy Baez is a man of the people.

Just like anyone else in need of a pick-me-up before heading into the office, Baez likes a little coffee. Only difference – his work uniform is bit more noticeable.

El Mago made a Starbucks run before taking on the Mets Friday morning in his full Cubs gear. Baez even stopped to take a few pictures with a fan, repeatedly thanking everyone for their kindness.

Baez is brewing up another hot streak at the plate, going 3 for 7 in his last two games with a home run, a triple, a stolen base and two RBI.

