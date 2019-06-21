It’s the latest in 135 years that Chicago’s highest temp has only reached 83° by now; much warmer pattern taking shape; lake breezes cool beaches Fri & Sat then go away as Sunday’s “SSW” winds take over pushing high to 87—2019’s warmest yet; risk of scat t-storms
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Rain, cooler temps Sunday
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
Assessing Severe Weather Risks
-
-
Is weather becoming more severe?
-
Periods of showers and fair weather
-
Cooler weather for most of the week
-
Cloudy skies, light showers on Father’s Day
-
Rainy, warmer temps on the way
-
-
Temps in the high 60s Sunday, no rain expected
-
Cloudy skies, scattered showers expected this weekend
-
Tom Skilling celebrates Weather Day with the White Sox