It’s the latest in 135 years that Chicago’s highest temp has only reached 83° by now; much warmer pattern taking shape; lake breezes cool beaches Fri & Sat then go away as Sunday’s “SSW” winds take over pushing high to 87—2019’s warmest yet; risk of scat t-storms

Posted 12:26 AM, June 21, 2019, by

