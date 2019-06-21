How one Chicago woman brought back the art of sewing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — One woman is single handily bringing sewing back into the mainstream.

Anna Hovet of Hovet Fashion Studios spends her days teaching people how to cut, pin and sew their own clothes. They have no idea how to sew, but they want to learn. She said some of these people talk about how their grandmothers and mothers sewed costumes or their clothes.

Ashley Deleon, a sewing student, said she had never even sewn a button on before taking the class. She said she hated the sewing machine and wanted to throw it out the window.

Through Hovet's words of encouragement, Deleon stuck it out and is now a regular.

"I realized making a dress isn't hard," Deleon said. "Making a skirt attach it and boom you got a dress!"

Deleon said the most popular class is the "make your own sweatshirt class" where students are taught how to design their own sweatshirt, cut it out of fabric and sew it themselves.

