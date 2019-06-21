Chicago mayor says police won’t assist ICE in migrant sweep

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city's police department will not participate in an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundup of migrant families who have been ordered out the country.
ICE agents have been directed by President Donald Trump to conduct pre-dawn raids in major U.S. cities on Sunday, according to published reports.
In a statement released Friday, Lightfoot says she has directed the Chicago Police Department to terminate ICE access to its databases related to federal immigration enforcement activities. She says Superintendent Eddie Johnson confirms the order has been carried out.
Lightfoot said she has spoken to ICE officials in Chicago and voiced her objection to any roundup of migrant families.
In her statement, Lightfoot said Chicago "will always be a welcoming city and a champion for the rights of our immigrant and refugee communities."
Read the full statement:
Due to law-enforcement sensitivities and the safety and security of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, the agency will not offer specific details related to enforcement operations. As always, ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. In fact, 90 percent of aliens arrested by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations component in FY2018 had either a criminal conviction(s), pending criminal charge(s), were an ICE fugitive, or illegally reentered the country after previously being removed. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States.
Chicago is one of 10 cities expected to be targeted by ICE during raids over the weekend.