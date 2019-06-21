Peoples Gas customers could see price increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Peoples Gas customers could receive a higher bill over the next decade.

The Illinois Public Interest Research Group released a report that predicted the current $75 per customer, per year price could grow to 10 times that number over the next decade.

The reason for the price increase is to cost overruns and an expansion of a program to replace natural gas lines in the city.

The utility's pipe replacement program was originally just for older pipes that were at risk for breaching. The program is now expanding, which includes a price increase.

The original cost of the replacement program was $1.4 billion according to the gas company. Experts now say that it is closer to $10 billion.

Peoples Gas admitted early cost estimates were not accurate and released a statement in response to the research report.

"The report contains a number of factual inaccuracies and several clear indications that Illinois PIRG has a fundamental misunderstanding of our System Modernization Program," they said. "There is extensive annual oversight by the Illinois Commerce Commission for this program which will continue."