Canadian country music singer Lindsay Ell performs live

Lindsay Ell has made a name for herself while touring with country music giants such as Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Brantley Gilbert. Her musical style incorporates elements of rock, blues, and pop within the country music genre. She released her debut album The Project in 2017 and has traveled the United States on tour with country music stars ever since.

See Lindsay Ell live at Country LakeShake on Friday, June 21. LakeShake is in Chicago June 21-23. For more information visit lakeshakefestival.com.