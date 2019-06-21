911 dispatcher shares story after 6-year-old calls for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The woman who took a 911 call from a 6-year-old girl whose mother needed help said it’s a call she will never forget.

Megan Staatz works out of the Office of Emergency Management and Communications 911 Center. She takes hundreds of calls from people over the phone who can be panicked and sometimes unable to relay vital information. But she said that wasn’t the case when 6-year-old Simbi Jibril called.

Simbi, a first grade student at Powell Elementary School, was in the kitchen with her mother, 28-year-old Shani Davis, last week and asked her mom to make her noodles. Her mother said her chest started hurting once she started making the food. She then fell to the ground.

Davis went to the hospital earlier in the day for a muscle relaxer injection for painful back spasms. She was discharged and it was about four hours later when she passed out.

Her 6-year-old knew exactly what to do. She called first responders and told them what was wrong.

"When you hear things like that you have to automatically assume the worse to dispatch the right response something about it told me something really was wrong," Staatz said.

For ten minutes, Staatz kept Simbi on the phone, keeping her calm and asking what grade she was in, and if she liked to read. She asked all those questions while still getting all the information she needed to send for help.

In those scary few minutes, Simbi said Staatz told her to keep pressing on her mom's chest — and she started breathing again. Simbi then gave all the information to help paramedics get to her mom.

“Our address is so long. I didn't think she remember the address the apartment number. They said she knew the bell code for them to buzz themselves in,” Davis said.

The two live on the 19th floor of an apartment complex. Once she got off the elevator, Simbi opened the door for the EMTs. She also went to grab her mom’s keys and ID from her purse.

"She is unlike the average 6-year-old. Her mom should be really proud of her," Staatz said. "She had everything spot on. She even knew her phone number, too."

Davis said doctors told her she may have passed out because of a reaction from the muscle injection and being dehydrated. She is doing better since last week.