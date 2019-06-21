17 gang members indicted on violent crime charges including murders of 2 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. - Federal prosecutors announced indictments Friday against 17 members of the Latin Dragons Nation street gang in Chicago and northwest Indiana.

The charges pertain to at least 11 murders and 21 other shootings and stabbings from the East Side to Gary.

The case was triggered by the murder of Gustavo Garcia, 10, in 2017 who was an innocent car passenger caught up in gang violence.

Also killed was Nikeel Fowler, 10, in South Chicago, who was gunned down while walking with her blind 5-year-old sister.

All but one but of those named in the indictments are in custody.