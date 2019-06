ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – A driver was killed and a state trooper was injured in a crash on Interstate 55 Friday.

Officials said the driver’s car hit an Illinois State Police trooper vehicle around 2 a.m. on southbound I-55 near Weber Road in Romeoville.

A car plowed in to an ISP trooper on SB I-55 at Weber Rd around 2am. Right now all lanes of SB 55 are shut down. NB seeing gaper delays. The trooper involved has minor injuries. Driver of the car did not survive. pic.twitter.com/Qz1Qb1UW0I — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) June 21, 2019

SB I-55 – All lanes blocked at Weber Rd due to fatal crash. Vehicle crashed into a Illinois State Police vehicle. Trooper transported with minor injuries. Person from other vehicle killed. — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 21, 2019

Lanes were shut down for several hours but have since reopened.

Officials said the trooper suffered minor injuries.