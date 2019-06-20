× Waukegan man arrested after trying to sell stolen property back to his victim

BEACH PARK, Ill. — A man tried to sell back stolen landscaping equipment to the man he had stolen them from.

Police responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a burglary of a landscaping trailer in the 12900 block of West Wadsworth Road in Beach Park.

The victim reported that someone cut the lock on one of his landscaping trailers and stole five backpack blowers, two chainsaws and a concrete saw, Lake County authorities said.

Fifty-three year old Angelo Rodriguez of Waukegan contacted the victim, who was an acquaintance, a few hours later to sell him some landscaping equipment that he had recently acquired.

The victim looked at the photos of the equipment for sale and recognized them as several of his stolen items.

Police conducted an undercover operation to purchase the items that Rodriguez was trying to sell and confirmed that the items were the victim’s stolen equipment.

According to authorities, police arrested Rodriguez, but he told them he wasn’t feeling well. He was taken in an ambulance to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan for an evaluation. Rodriguez tried to run away from the detectives on foot but was taken back into custody before he escaped the hospital.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with theft, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and driving with a suspended license.

Rodriguez is in jail and will have an initial court hearing Thursday.