× The Bulls take UNC guard Coby White with the seventh pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

BROOKLYN – Things felt quite the same for Bulls fans on Thursday night as they had the past two years.

For a third-straight time, they were starting their draft with the seventh-overall selection. Once again, no one really knew which direction they would go, making for an intriguing evening for the fans as they wondered what the next step would be in their rebuilding.

Would they keep the seventh-overall selection? Would they trade it away? No one really knew until the pick was made.

But in the end, they went with the player that many thought they would get in what looks like a position of need for the future.

With the seventh-overall selection in the draft, the Bulls took point guard Coby White out of North Carolina, drafting the position for the first time during this run of three-straight picks in the Top 10.

The Bulls selected forward Lauri Markkanen in 2017 after trading for the seventh pick and took center Wendell Carter Jr. at the same spot in 2018.

In his only season at North Carolina, White made an immediate impact on the Tar Heels, especially from a scoring perspective. He averaged 16.1 points per game and broke Michael Jordan’s freshman scoring record at the school, finishing with 562 points in 35 games while also averaging 4.1 assists per game.

White helped the Tar Heels win a share of the ACC regular season championship and an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

A native of Goldsboro, North Carolina, White was named the Mr. Basketball for the state before making his way to Chapel Hill in the fall of 2018.