Bears release 2019 training camp schedule

LAKE FOREST – As one of the more anticipated Bears’ season in a decade, many fans are eager to get a glimpse of what the 2019 team has to offer. So many of them got a nice surprise on Thursday morning.

The Chicago Bears released their 2019 training camp schedule including dates and times in which fans can see them at Olivet Nazarene University.

Coach Matt Nagy will have his team report to Bourbonnais on Thursday, July 25, with the team hitting the field first for a closed practice on Friday, July 26. The gates open to the fans for Saturday’s 8:15 a.m. workout and will be one of nine in which fans can attend during the camp.

On August 3, the Bears will take their workout to Soldier Field for a night practice slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The final practice open to the public is on August 10 with the team breaking camp after a closed workout on August 11.

This marks the 18th season in which the Bears have held their preseason workouts at Olivet Nazarene University.

As in years past, all practices are free for fans to attend, but they must get a ticket in advance at www.chicagobears.com.

Here is the complete Bears’ 2019 training camp schedule.