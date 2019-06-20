Bears release 2019 training camp schedule

Posted 10:50 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, June 20, 2019

BOURBONNAIS, IL - JULY 26: A wide angle view of the Chicago Bears practicing during Chicago Bears Training Camp on July 26, 2018, at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – As one of the more anticipated Bears’ season in a decade, many fans are eager to get a glimpse of what the 2019 team has to offer. So many of them got a nice surprise on Thursday morning.

The Chicago Bears released their 2019 training camp schedule including dates and times in which fans can see them at Olivet Nazarene University.

Coach Matt Nagy will have his team report to Bourbonnais on Thursday, July 25, with the team hitting the field first for a closed practice on Friday, July 26. The gates open to the fans for Saturday’s 8:15 a.m. workout and will be one of nine in which fans can attend during the camp.

On August 3, the Bears will take their workout to Soldier Field for a night practice slated to begin at 7 p.m.

The final practice open to the public is on August 10 with the team breaking camp after a closed workout on August 11.

This marks the 18th season in which the Bears have held their preseason workouts at Olivet Nazarene University.

As in years past, all practices are free for fans to attend, but they must get a ticket in advance at www.chicagobears.com.

Here is the complete Bears’ 2019 training camp schedule.

Thursday

July 25

Report day

Friday

July 26

3 p.m. practice (closed to public)

Saturday

July 27

8:15 a.m. practice

*Opening Weekend

Sunday

July 28

8:15 a.m. practice

*Opening Weekend

Monday

July 29

8:15 a.m. practice

Tuesday

July 30

9:15 a.m. practice (closed to public)

Wednesday

July 31

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

AUGUST

 

Day

Date

Practice Time (CT)

Thursday

Aug. 1

8:15 a.m. practice

Friday

Aug. 2

8:15 a.m. practice

Saturday

Aug. 3

7 p.m. practice at Soldier Field

Meijer Bears Family Fest

Sunday

Aug. 4

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

Monday

Aug. 5

8:15 a.m. practice

Military Appreciation Day

Tuesday

Aug. 6

8:15 a.m. practice

First Responders Day

Wednesday

Aug. 7

NO AVAILABILITY

Thursday

Aug. 8

Panthers at Bears – 7 p.m.

Friday

Aug. 9

OFF DAY/NO AVAILABILITY

Saturday

Aug. 10

8:15 a.m. practice

Blue & Orange Day

Sunday

Aug. 11

8:15 a.m. practice (closed to public)

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.