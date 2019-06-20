Suburban residents impacted by water advisory encouraged to visit info center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILL COUNTY - Residents in Will County will be able to meet with service providers regarding the water warning issued last week.

Homes in University Park, Green Garden and Monee Township were issued a "do not consume" water advisory due to elevated lead levels on Friday.

Aqua said they found the high levels of lead in a test sample of these systems in the three areas. The company asked that their customers do not drink, cook with or even use the water to brush their teeth.

Aqua said customers can visit an information center Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. located at the Community Center at 90 Towncenter Dr., University Park.

According to Aqua it will be an “opportunity to learn more about the do not consume advisory and sign up for WaterSmart Alerts and water testing. A water truck will be onsite to provide access to safe water.”

Residents can bring containers for water.

Aqua said that they do not believe that water mains and service lines contain lead and are working quickly to find the source of the lead.

Residents can visit WaterFactsIL.com or call 877-987-2782 for more information.