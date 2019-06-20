× Safe Passage workers to rally on CPS last day of school

CHICAGO — Thursday is the last day of school for Chicago Public School students.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will mark the day by joining CPS officials to celebrate Safe Passage workers.

On school days, 1,300 workers are deployed across the city to help students get to class safely.

Later Thursday, many of them will gather at an end-of-the-school year rally at Chicago State University.

A recent study found the safe passage program has resulted in a 14% decrease in violence along safe passage routes.