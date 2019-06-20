For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rainy, warmer temps on the way
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
Rain, cloudy skies, warmer temps
-
Rain, cooler temps Sunday
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
Temps in the high 60s Sunday, no rain expected
-
-
Chilly temps, cloudy skies throughout week
-
Rain, cooler weather on the way
-
Sunny Sunday, rain on the way later this week
-
Temperatures cool Wednesday, warm into a rainy weekend
-
Thunderstorms likely Monday, rainy week ahead
-
-
Cloudy skies, light showers on Father’s Day
-
Windy, rainy weekend followed by warmup next week
-
Light rain expected Sunday, chilly temps Monday