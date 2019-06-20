× Man sentenced to 35 years in fatal shooting of 311 dispatcher

CHICAGO — A man was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in prison in the 2016 shooting death of a 311 dispatcher for the City of Chicago.

Javion Harris, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was found guilty on two counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder.

Yvonne Nelson, 49, was hit by a stray bullet as she left a Starbucks on the South Side, just two blocks from police headquarters.

A 19-year-old man, who was also shot, survived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.