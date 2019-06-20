Man in custody in deadly shooting of woman at Northwest Side Walgreens

Posted 5:26 AM, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31AM, June 20, 2019

CHICAGO – A man is in custody in the deadly shooting of a woman at a northwest side Walgreens.

Sircie Varnado, 46, was shot in the face last week at the Walgreens in the 4800 block of West Fullerton in the city’s Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the store manager confronted the woman after spotting her shoplifting.

He called a former security guard who reportedly falsely identified himself as a Chicago police officer.  He had a verbal argument with the woman and the argument turned physical.

The man shot Varnado and took the shell casing with him.

Officials said the man turned himself into police Wednesday. Charges are pending.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.