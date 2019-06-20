Lack of warmth so far in 2019, a Chicago first since the 1800s

CHICAGO — On the eve of astronomical summer, it’s noteworthy that real summer-level warmth has eluded the Chicago area so far this year.

To date through June 20, the warmest official temperature has been 83 degrees. The last time Chicago has gone this deep into the calendar year without seeing a warmer temperature, was 135 years ago, in 1884. Since weather records began in 1871, only three other years have not been warmer than 83 degrees by now.

But beginning this weekend, a pattern change is on the way. A spell of 80 degree temperatures will likely extend well into next week. However, with the warmth comes nearly a daily chance for thunderstorms.