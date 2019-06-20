× Injunction filed against Lincoln Yards development

CHICAGO — Groups opposed to the Lincoln Yards mega development on Wednesday filed an injunction to block the city from spending any money on the project.

The City Council approved using TIFF dollars for the $6 billion project slated to be built on 55 acres west of Lincoln Park.

Critics said TIFF funding is supposed to go to areas that are blighted, and this development doesn’t meet that criteria.

They said it keeps money out of neighborhoods that really need it.

The groups said the injunction is an important first step in keeping tax payer dollars from flowing into the hands of the projects developer Sterling Bay.

In April, the groups filed a lawsuit suing the city alleging use of TIFF funds for this project is a violation of the states Civil Rights Act.