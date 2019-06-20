Gabe Salgado recaps the Cubs-White Sox first City Series of 2019 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In the end, each team got their chance to celebrate.

The White Sox pulled off a dramatic victory over the Cubs on Tuesday night as Eloy Jimenez hit a ninth inning homer to give the south siders a 3-1 victory. On Tuesday, Willson Contreras and the Cubs' hitters got to Lucas Giolito for six runs in a 7-3 victory. So, for now, the rivals are tied at one in their 2019 City Series, with two more games remaining in July at Guaranteed Rate Field.

